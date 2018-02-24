9 Killed, 20 Injured As Speeding Bolero Runs Over School Children In Bihar The accident occurred under Minapur police station area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, when the school got over and the children were returning home.

Out of the 20 injured, the condition of some of them was stated to be critical Muzaffarpur, Bihar: At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when a speeding Bolero lost control and run over them outside a government school building on the outskirts of the city Saturday, police said.



The accident occurred under Minapur police station area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, when the school got over and the children were returning home.



"The incident took place at Ahiyapur-Jhapaha in Minapur police station area of the district where a Bolero ran over the children who were returning to their homes after the school was over," Vivek Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, told PTI.



"All the injured, said to be around 20 in number, have been rushed to to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of some of them was stated to be critical." he said. The Bolero ran over the children when they were returning home from school



There has been no control on consumption of alcohol despite the state government's claims of prohibition," he said.



