87% Of 1,084 Voters Exercise Franchise In Mizoram Repolling

Repolling began at 7 am and ended at 4 pm, officials said (Representational)

In all, 87 per cent of the 1,084 voters exercised their franchise at Muallungthu polling station in Aizawl South-III constituency where repolling was held on Friday, officials said.

Repolling began at 7 am and ended at 4 pm, they added.

The exercise was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of voting held on Tuesday, they said.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded sitting MLA Lalnunmawia, and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominated debutant Baryl Vanneihsangi.

Congress fielded Rosiamngheta, while Zaichhawna Hlawndo of the Zoramthar group is contesting as an independent.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on Tuesday with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

