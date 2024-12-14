85-Year-Old Man Jumps From 21st Floor Of Building In Thane

The octogenarian jumped from the bathroom window of his son-in-law's flat. (Representational)

An 85-year-old man died after he jumped from a flat in a high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Shyamal Kumar Nilambar Fani, who had retired from the Navy, had been suffering from a health problem for a long time, the police official said.

The octogenarian jumped from the bathroom window of his son-in-law's flat on the 21st floor of a housing complex at Nilje village on Friday. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The Manpada police in Dombivali have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

