Blue Ink, White Trousers: UP Man Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note On His Pants

Disappointed and enraged by the actions of his wife's relatives and two police constables, who allegedly thrashed him and demanded money, a man in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide and left a note in an unusual place - written in blue ink on the white trousers he was wearing.

On Monday, a woman from Farrukhabad's Chheda Nagla area complained to the police that her husband, Dilip Rajput, had thrashed her after getting drunk. According to the suicide note and a police complaint, when Dilip reached the police station with his father, constable Yashwant Yadav allegedly asked him to pay Rs 50,000 to "settle" the matter. Dilip refused and was thrashed.

Following the beating, another constable, Mahesh Upadhyay, reduced the amount to Rs 40,000 and let Dilip go after he coughed it up.

On reaching home, Dilip wrote a note on the trousers he was wearing, detailing harassment by his wife's father Vanwari Lala, her brother, Raju, and his brother-in-law Rajnesh Rajput, as well as the two constables and their demand for money. He then hanged himself in his room.

When the family discovered Dilip's body and the suicide note on Tuesday morning, there was an uproar. They also tried to prevent the police from taking the body and demanded action against the constables.

Dilip and his wife, his uncle Jitendra said, had fought on Tuesday, and he had taken his wife to her maternal home. "His wife and relatives filed a complaint and he was picked up by the police. He was asked for a bribe of Rs 50,000 and beaten up by the police. They let him off only after Rs 40,000 was paid. He has detailed everything in the suicide note on his trousers"

In his complaint, Dilip's father said the constables thrashed him at the behest of his wife's family.

Superintendent of Police Arti Singh said, "A complaint about a husband beating up a wife was submitted yesterday and the wife's relatives also reached the police station. We helped both sides arrive at a compromise. The man reached his house and died by suicide. In the post-mortem report, no injuries have been found on his body. In a complaint, the man's family has named three of his wife's relatives and two constables. An FIR has been filed. An investigation is underway and strict action will be taken."

(With inputs by Shiv Kumar Mishra)