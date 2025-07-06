Antique Coins And Rs 2 Crore Promise: Man, 60, Shoots Self Over Cyber Scam

A 65-year-old retired security guard in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city shot himself with his licensed gun after falling prey to an elaborate cyber scam that promised crores in exchange for antique coins. The man, Saroj Dubey, had transferred close to Rs 60,000 to cyber fraudsters before he realised he had been duped. Tormented by the swindlers' relentless demands and threats, he ended his life on July 4.

This is believed to be the first case of death by suicide linked to a coin scam in Rewa. A similar case in Mauganj district last year saw a woman take her own life after being conned in a near-identical scheme.

The ordeal began on July 1, when Mr Dubey received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a representative of the so-called "Indian Old Company" and claimed that the government was buying antique coins for decorative and heritage purposes. Mr Dubey, like many others, had a small collection of old coins and notes. Tempted by the promise of a massive prize-a certificate claiming he was entitled to Rs 65.75 lakh was sent to him-he sent pictures of his collection to the scammer. Soon, he was asked to pay Rs 520 as a refundable processing fee.

He visited a nearby kiosk to deposit the amount, after which the fraud escalated. Over the next two days, Mr Dubey was bombarded with WhatsApp messages, official-looking certificates, audio recordings, and videos of currency-filled bags allegedly being prepared for delivery to his home. He was told that taxes and GST charges had to be cleared before the amount could be released. By July 2, Mr Dubey had borrowed from friends and relatives and transferred Rs 37,000 in six transactions.

Saroj Dubey received pictures of currency-filled bags allegedly being prepared for delivery to his home.

On July 3, the scammers demanded an additional Rs 10,000 as security money. When Mr Dubey hesitated, they threatened to cancel the transaction and retain all the money he had already paid. In desperation, he contacted his son-in-law, asking for more money. But his wife, Nirmala, had already warned the family, sensing something was off. The son-in-law and daughter refused further help and suggested reporting the matter to the police. Feeling cornered and ashamed, Mr Dubey left, insisting he was about to receive Rs 2 crore and that his family was simply not supportive.

The psychological pressure was unbearable. The fraudsters sent multiple fake videos of bundles of currency being packed in boxes, allegedly destined for his home. He stopped answering calls and isolated himself in a locked storeroom in an old house next door-a property used to store household junk. Inside that room was a licensed revolver, previously owned by his father Munni Lal Dubey, a former tehsildar.

On July 4, after a frantic search, the family discovered Mr Dubey's body slumped against the wall, half his face blown off by a bullet. He had used his licensed weapon to end his life. According to Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh, early investigation suggests that Mr Dubey fell prey to an elaborate coin scam and suffered repeated financial and psychological blows.

But the demands didn't stop.

"They told him if he didn't pay Rs 10,000 more, the process would be cancelled. They said the money already paid would be forfeited," his grieving wife, Nirmala Dubey, told NDTV. "He pleaded with them, asked them to return the money. But they kept demanding more."

Even after his death, the fraudsters shamelessly kept calling the widow. "They told me to pay Rs 5,500 more - said they were outside our house with the money. When I came out, no one was there," Nirmala said, still in shock. "I told them, my husband is dead because of you. They said, then we will give the money to you."

The suicide has shaken the locality near Chopra School, where Mr Dubey lived and worked. Locals say he was kind, disciplined, and not the kind to fall for scams - but the scale and emotional manipulation used in this fraud caught even the most cautious off guard.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh confirmed to NDTV that a case of cyber fraud and abetment to suicide has been registered. "Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was lured with the promise of crores in exchange for antique coins. Multiple transactions were made. When demands increased, the victim realised he had been conned and eventually took this extreme step," Mr Singh said.

"We have retrieved his mobile phone and the payment trail," the SP added. "The cyber cell has been roped in. We are tracing the accounts and IP addresses."

