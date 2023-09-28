80 kgs Of Drugs Worth Rs 800 Crore Seized In Gujarat's Kutch District: Police

The case is being investigated, the police said (Representational)

Nearly 80 kilograms of drugs, valued at approximately Rs 800 crore in the international market, was seized from the state's Kutch district, the police said.

As soon as information was received, the police swung into action, officials said. The accused left the consignment and fled, they added.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Kutch East, Sagar Bagmar, "Gujarat Police seized 80 kg of drug from the coast, whose value in the international market is Rs 800 crore. As soon as the information was received, the police swung into action, the accused left the drug and ran away from the spot".

"The case is being further investigated," he added.

