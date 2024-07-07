8 More People Die As Flood Situation Remains Grim In Assam, Death Count Now 78

With this, the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 78.

Eight more people lost their lives as the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported from Dhubri and Nalbari, and one each from Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji and Sivsagar, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

With this, the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 78.

Altogether 22,74,289 people in 28 districts were affected by the flood. Dhubri continued to be the worst-hit with 7,54,791 affected people.

A total of 269 relief camps were operating in the state, providing shelter to 53,689 people.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

Other rivers that have breached the red mark are Burhidihing in Khowang, Dikhou in Sivsagar, DIsang in Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in DHaramtul, Beki in Barpeta, Sankosh in Golakganj, Barak in BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)