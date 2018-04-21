8-Month-Old Raped, Killed In Indore. CCTV Shows Accused Carrying Baby

The child's parents, balloon sellers, were sleeping on the street outside the Rajwada Fort in the city. The accused, a 21-year-old man known to the family, has been arrested, police said.
"The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building. The accused, Naveen Gadke had kidnapped her early on Friday when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort," police said. The police, while looking for clues, scanned the CCTV cameras in the area, which led them to the accused.
"CCTV footage showed the accused, who is a distant relative of the child, came on a bicycle at around 4.45 am and picked up the girl sleeping next to her parents and headed towards Shiv Vilas palace, across the street. He took the girl to the basement of the commercial complex and sexually assaulted her, her body was recovered in the afternoon," a senior police official said.
Police have seized blood stained clothes and the bicycle.
The child's body had injury marks on the private parts and the head. "The accused probably threw her to the ground. We are going to arrest him shortly," police said.
Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "the society needs to introspect... we have arrested the accused. We will make sure the culprit is punished soonest."
The rape and murder follows a disturbing pattern emerging even as the country tries to cope with grief and anger over the kidnapping, gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir in January.
In Surat, an 11-year-old was raped and murdered and then her body was dumped earlier this month. She had 86 injuries and was also brutalized with blunt objects.