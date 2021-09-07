8-Member Team To Create Roadmap To Implement Assam Accord Clauses

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 in the presence of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A 41-member delegation of the All-Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Tuesday met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed various issues aspects of the implementation of the clauses of the Assam Accord.

They also discussed other issues related to the state's development, according to AASU President Dipankar Kumar Nath.

"We have decided to form an eight-member team which will create a roadmap for the implementation of the Assam Accord. Within three months, the team will present the report," Mr Nath said. This team will have five AASU members and three Assam ministers.

"We have submitted three memoranda to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Apart from the implementation of the clauses of the 1985 Assam Accord, we have also discussed the matters of big dams, preservation of the works of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and the naming of a railway station after him," the AASU President said.

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985, in the presence of the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, between representatives of the Government of India and leaders of the Assam Movement. It involved protecting Assamese cultural, economic, and political rights.

The Assam movement was a popular uprising in the state in the 1980s demanding that the Government of India detect and deport illegal aliens.

It is after 16 years that a discussion on the implementation of the Assam Accord was held with the Chief Minister, AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said today.

Earlier, he said, protests had to be staged before such a meeting was held. This time, though, Mr Sarma himself called a meeting.

AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah and Vice-President Uddip Jyoti Gogoi were among the others who attended the meeting.