8 Held For Posing As Cops, Stealing Rs 12 Crore From Hotel In Mumbai: Police

Eight persons were on Saturday arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 12 crore from a plush hotel by posing as policemen in suburban Vile Parle here, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when the gang gained entry into the hotel by posing as police personnel, raided the premises and decamped with cash to the tune of Rs 12 crore, an official said.

An enquiry later revealed that it had not been a police raid but a robbery, and an offence was registered, the official said.

The police examined CCTV footages of the hotel and its surrounding areas, and zeroed in on the gang, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the accused were subsequently apprehended, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)