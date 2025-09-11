8-Foot-Long Rare White Cobra Rescued From Odisha Home

A massive eight-foot-long rare white cobra was rescued from a house in Odisha's Khordha district.

The reptile was spotted in the backyard of a house in a village situated on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The family saw the snake inside their house in the early hours of Thursday and raised an alarm.

Soon, neighbours and passers-by gathered to see the snake. As the crowd watched from a distance, the white cobra caught a frog in the premises.

Snake catchers arrived after the helpline number was contacted. The reptile was then caught and released into the Chandaka forest.

With inputs from Dev Kumar