Video: Flash Flood Hits During Bengal Idol Immersion, 8 Dead, Many Missing

Several people are missing after the flash flood during Durga idol immersion

At least eight people have drowned and several others are missing after a flash flood hit Mal river in West Bengal during the immersion of Goddess Durga's idols last night, a senior official has said.

Four women are among those killed in the tragic incident in Jalpaiguri district. Ten people injured in the incident have been hospitalised.

District Magistrate Moumita Godara told news agency PTI that hundreds had gathered on the banks of the river for the immersion last evening.

"All of a sudden, a flash flood struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people," she said.

"Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and the local administration. Search operations have started downstream," she said.

Visuals of the incident showed people struggling against the river current as they tried to move to the banks. Many of them are seen being swept away, as some clung to others to save themselves.

Bengal's Backward Classes Welfare minister Bulu Chik Baraik, also the MLA from Mal Assembly constituency, feared that the death count may increase.

"I was present at the spot when the incident happened. Several people were swept away and the water current was very strong. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing," he said. Mr Baraik and senior Trinamool leaders are overseeing the rescue work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said that he was anguished by the tragedy. "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," the PMO quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari requested the state administration to step up rescue efforts.

Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now.

I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress. pic.twitter.com/4dZdm2WlLO — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 5, 2022

"Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress," he tweeted.