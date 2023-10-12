When Is Dussehra 2023? History, Rituals, Celebration And All You Need To Know

Vijay Dashmi is a major cultural festival in India.

Dussehra and Vijay Dashmi represent different names for the same Hindu festival, observed on the tenth day of the Ashvin month in the Hindu calendar. This significant festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and is alternatively referred to as Dasara, Dashain, and Navratri Puja in different regions. It is going to be celebrated across the country on October 24 this year.

Celebrations vary across different regions:

In northern and central India, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, as recounted in the epic Ramayana. Ravana is also known as Dashaanan, which means one who has 10 heads. Each head, as per belief, highlights a distinct quality: Mada (Pride), Ghrina (Hate), Kama (Lust), Bhaye (Fear), Moha (Attachment), Krodha (Anger), Ahankar (Ego), Lobha (Greed), Jaddata (Insensibility), and Irshya (Envy).

Over the nine days leading up to Dussehra, the Ramlila, a dramatic performance of the Ramayana, is enacted in many communities. On Dussehra itself, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are burned in bonfires, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

In eastern India, Vijay Dashmi is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, as recounted in the Devi Mahatmya. Durga is worshipped as a powerful goddess who protects the good from evil. On Vijay Dashmi, pandals are set up in honor of Durga, and devotees offer prayers and sacrifices. Idols of Durga are also immersed in rivers and lakes on this day.

The victory of good over evil:

Both the legends of Dussehra and Vijay Dashmi signify the victory of good over evil. They teach us that even the most powerful evil forces can be defeated if we have faith and determination.

Here are some of the rituals that are performed on Dussehra in India:

Prayers and offerings: Devotees offer prayers and offerings to Lord Rama and other Hindu deities.



Fasting: Many people fast for all nine days of Navratri.



Ramlila: A dramatic performance of the Ramayana is enacted in many communities.



Burning of effigies: Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are burned in bonfires on the tenth day of Dussehra.



Shastra Puja: Shastra Puja, also known as Ayudha Puja, is a traditional Hindu ritual that involves the worship of tools, weapons, and implements.



Pandal decorations: Pandals are decorated with flowers, lights, and other decorations.



Idol installation: Idols of Durga are installed in pandals on the ninth day of Navratri.



Prayers and rituals: Devotees offer prayers and perform rituals in front of the idols of Durga.



Idol immersion: Idols of Durga are immersed in rivers and lakes on the tenth day of Navratri.