8 Cows Killed, 6 Injured By Speeding Rajdhani Express In UP

The incident took place between Jaswant Nagar and Balrai railway stations. (Representational)

A train ploughed into cattle on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, killing eight animals, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday evening between Jaswant Nagar and Balrai railway stations due to dense fog, they said.

Around 10 other animals were also injured when the Rajdhani Express on the Delhi-Howrah route hit the herd, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jyotsna Bandhu said.

The injured animals were taken to a local cow shelter for treatment, the official said, adding the rail track was cleared.

