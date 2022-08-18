8 Covid Deaths, 1,964 New Cases In Delhi Today, Positivity Rate Below 10%

A new sub-variant, BA-2.75, of Covid's Omicron variant was detected in Delhi. (File)

Delhi reported 1,964 new Covid case and eight deaths on Thursday at a positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The caseload in the city went up to 19,90,355 and the death count to 26,408, as per the latest bulletin.

Compared with yesterday's daily case count, there has been an increase in the number of cases. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 1,652 new cases at a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent.

The positivity rate had remained above 10 per cent for a fortnight, but for the last two days, it has stayed below 10 per cent.

Yesterday Delhi reported eight Covid-related deaths.

Authorities earlier warned after a surge in a number of cases which led to a rise in hospitalisations in Delhi.

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Delhi's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena tweeted earlier.

A new sub-variant of Covid's Omicron variant was detected in Delhi. The new-sub variant identified at BA-2.75 was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the new sub-variant has more transmissibility which infects even those with antibodies.