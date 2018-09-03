8,000 Kg Of Shark Fins Bound For China Seized In Mumbai, Gujarat

The seized shark fins were meant for illicit export by misdeclaring them as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence statement said.

All India | | Updated: September 03, 2018 20:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
8,000 Kg Of Shark Fins Bound For China Seized In Mumbai, Gujarat

Export of shark fins of all shark species is prohibited under the law

Mumbai: 

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said it seized 8,000 kgs of shark fins from Mumbai and Gujarat meant for export to China and Hong Kong.

The seized shark fins were meant for illicit export by misdeclaring them as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others, a DRI statement said.

Export of shark fins of all shark species is prohibited under the law.

"The DRI on September 1 seized around 8,000 kgs of shark fins...In all, 3000 kgs of shark fins were seized from a godown at Sewri in Mumbai and 5,000 kgs from Veraval in Gujarat. The DRI has intercepted four persons in this operation, including the mastermind," the statement said.

Investigations by the DRI Mumbai unit have indicated the entire quantity was intended to be exported to China and Hong Kong, it said.

"It has come up during the investigations that the stocks of shark fins are replenished regularly," the statement said.

Exports of shark fins are misdeclared as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others, avoid detection and circumvent prohibition, said the central government agency.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRIShark FinShark Fins Seized

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kanhaiya KumarReuters ReportersTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................