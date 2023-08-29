Major Drug Haul In Kerala Airport, Rs 44 Crore-Worth Narcotics Seized

The passenger has been arrested and an investigation is in progress, officials said. (Representational)

In a major drug haul, Rs 44 crore worth narcotics, including cocaine and heroin, were seized from a passenger at the international airport in Karipur in Karala, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said today.

The Calicut Regional Unit, under the Cochin Zonal Unit of the DRI, seized 3.5 kilo gram of cocaine and 1.3 kg of heroin from Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Musafar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The seized drugs were worth Rs 44 crore, DRI officials said.

The DRI officials successfully intercepted the passenger who had arrived from Nairobi in Kenya through Sharjah in an Air Arabia Flight and seized 4.8 kg of drugs from the said passenger at Calicut International Airport on Monday, they said.

The passenger had concealed the contraband inside the items like shoes, hand purses, hand bags, picture boards and file folders in his checked-in baggage, they said.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is in progress, the DRI officials added.



