79 New Swine Flu Cases Detected In Rajasthan; Number Of Deaths Reach 112

Thirty-six cases were detected positive on Monday across the state (Representational)

As many as 79 fresh cases of Swine flu were detected in Rajasthan on Monday, according to data issued by the state's Health Department.

Five people died of Swine flu in the state-one each in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Chittorgarh - taking the death toll to 112 in a span of over a month (from January 1 to February 11).

Thirty-six cases were detected positive on Monday in Jaipur, nine in Barmer, four in Jhunjhunu three each in Dausa, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Udaipur, two each in Sikar, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kota, Nagaur, Ajmer and Rajsamand, and one each in Bhilwara, Baran, Bharatpur and Alwar.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.

H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.

The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache.