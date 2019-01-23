Swine Flu: Causes, Treatment And Tips To Stay Safe!

Swine flu symptoms may mimic those of regular flu and cold symptoms.

At least 102 additional cases of swine flu was reported in Rajasthan on Monday. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached to 1,335 so far. The number of swine flu deaths has increased in the past few days. It has claimed 51 lives in the state in January so far.

Two cases each in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa and Kota; one each in Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Jaisalmer; three in Sikar; four in Jodhpur; five in Udaipur; five in Churu; seven in Ganganagar; eight in Bikaner; nine in Barmer; and 47 cases in Jaipur have been reported positive.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.

The symptoms are same as the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache. If you are sick or have any flu-like symptoms, stay home. Do not go to school or work. Swine flu symptoms may mimic those of regular flu and cold symptoms.

These tips can help you stay safe from swine flu:

Whenever you cough or sneeze you should always keep your hand on the face or cover your face. This will not transfer the germs to your hands and then to every object you touch. Even a flu mask can help to avoid the infection in enclosed spaces

Constantly washing hands can help avoid swine flu

Carry a hand sanitizer with you. Always use a hand sanitizer when you shake hands with someone or touch the door's handle, keyboard or someone's table

Make sure you wash your fruits and vegetables with water. You can even soak them in water for greater effectiveness

Avoid going to crowded places. Even if you go to crowded places, you can wear a flu mask

Get to a doctor immediately if you develop the common symptoms of swine flu

(With inputs from ANI)