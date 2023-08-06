77 Kg Heroin Seized In Punjab, 4 Arrested: Police

Police have also seized three pistols from the smugglers.

In one of its biggest drug busts so far, the Punjab Police on Sunday said it has seized 77 kilograms of heroin from four people allegedly involved in a trans-border drug smuggling racket.

The seizure was made by the Counter Intelligence Wing, Ferozepur, in two separate operations, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

He said police have also seized three pistols from the smugglers.

"One of the biggest heroin seizures of 2023: In two separate intelligence-led operations, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur has apprehended 4 drug traffickers and recovered 77Kg heroin (41Kg+36Kg) and 3 pistols," the DGP said in a tweet.

The modules were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way, he added.

Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered at Fazilka in connection with the seizures and further investigation is underway, Mr Yadav said.

