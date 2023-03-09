75 CRPF Women On 1,848 Km Ride From Delhi To Maoist-Hit Chhattisgarh City

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the CRPF Women biker rally from India Gate.

In what is being called a first-of-its-kind effort so far, 75 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) women 'Daredevils' on Thursday embarked on a 1,848 km bike rally from India Gate in the national capital to Maoist-hit Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

Spreading a message of women's empowerment and that Naxalism or Maoism is on the verge of end, the women's bike rally will end on March 25 at Jagdalpur where the CRPF Day Parade is being held on the same day in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 75 women CRPF bikers will cover nearly five states during their 17-day journey on Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the CRPF Women biker rally from India Gate where CRPF's women personnel showcased rifle drill, as well as a presentation by women pipe band and drummers, were also displayed in the event.

"As the country is celebrating the 75th year of India's independence, 75 women bikers of CRPF will cover five states in their 1,848 km ride during their journey from here at India Gate to Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. This women's bike rally will culminate in Jagdalpur on March 25, the day when we will be celebrating the CRPF Anniversary Parade in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah ji," CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen told ANI.

"During their journey, the women bikers will be in touch with school children, Aanganwadi workers and those working with self-help groups. They will inspire them too."

The DG said several women bikers participating in the rally were not able to ride bikes earlier, but they were trained and now they have the experience of riding on bikes of nearly 300 km at one go.

Thaosen further said the bike rally and CRPF Anniversary Parade celebration in Jagdalpur will give a big message that the day is not far when Naxalism will be completely rooted out from the country.

MoS Meenakshi Lekhi also told ANI that the women's bike rally from India Gate in Delhi to Chhattisgarh's naxal bastion Jagdalpur gives a "clear message for women that we are sensitive as well as protectors of India."

"CRPF has almost ended Naxalism and Jagdalpur is the most Naxal affected area where the women bikers of the force are going with a message of peace, security and goodwill," Ms Lekhi said.

The CRPF, a force with nearly 3.5 lakh personnel, is responsible to ensure security in Naxal-affected areas across the country as well as in terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir.