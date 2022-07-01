70-Yr-Old Man Brutally Killed In Rajasthan; At Least 10 Booked

Kanhaiyalal Meena's autopsy report showed that he bore a fatal head injury.

A 70-year-old man was allegedly killed while he was fast asleep in his field in Baran district, police said on Thursday.

The bloodstained body of Kanhi alias Kanhaiyalal Meena, a resident of Kherkheda village under Chhabra police station, was found in the morning, they said, adding around 10 - 12 locals have been booked for murder.

Kanhaiyalal Meena's autopsy report showed that he bore a fatal head injury, suggesting he was beaten to death with a heavy stone, station house officer Nerikram said.

He stayed away from his family members. However, the suspects were booked based on their complaint and investigation is being carried out, the official said.

Though the motive behind the killing could not be ascertained, a suspect told the police that Meena had recently electrocuted and killed one of their relatives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)