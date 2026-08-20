7-Year-Old Gujarat Boy Dies After Neck Trapped In Bus' Hydraulic Door

A seven-year-old boy died after his neck got trapped in the hydraulic door of a parked bus at a garage in Gujarat's Vadodara, police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at a garage on the outskirts of Vadodara. The child, identified as Divyesh Rathwa, was playing near the garage when he entered the parked bus. According to police, the bus was stationary when its door suddenly closed, trapping the boy by his neck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta said the circumstances were being investigated and that an accidental death report had been registered.

Divyesh lived with his parents, who work as labourers, in accommodation behind the garage.

According to the police, the child was playing in the area before the incident. Another account of the incident said Divyesh had left his home telling his mother that he was going to the market. When he did not return, his family began looking for him.

The search eventually led them to the bus, where the boy was found trapped in the door.

Police said CCTV footage from the garage captured what happened next. The footage showed two men who were present at the garage attempting to rescue the child. They pushed the bus door open after noticing that Divyesh was trapped.

By then, however, the boy had lost consciousness.

He was taken to a hospital in an unconscious condition. Doctors examined him but declared him dead.

The police investigation is continuing.



