7-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death In Madhya Pradesh, Neighbour Arrested

The accused's house was demolished following his arrest, the police said. (Representational)

A man in his thirties allegedly stabbed a seven-year-old girl to death in Azad Nagar area in the Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, police said.

The accused's house was demolished following his arrest as it had been constructed illegally, said an official.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi told PTI that police were informed after the body of Mahenoor (7) was allegedly found in a pool of blood in her neighbour Saddam's house on Friday morning. It had multiple stab wounds.

Mr Saddam was arrested on suspicion and he admitted to killing her but the motive behind the crime was not clear, the official said.

There was tension in the area with local people demanding strict action against the accused, he said.

"On the directions from senior officials, Saddam's house, which had been illegally constructed, was demolished in the evening," Mr Tripathi said.

