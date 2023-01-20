7-Year-Old Dies After House Set On Fire By Smugglers: Rajasthan Cops

A father-son duo involved in heroin smuggling allegedly set the house of a man on fire over a financial dispute killing his seven-year-old son, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh said the accused, Baaj Singh (53) and his son Sharaj (27), were arrested from Abohar in Punjab on Thursday.

Jasveer Das (36), his wife Manpreet Kaur (34) and their son Ekmjit Singh, residents of Pilibanga, were sleeping when the accused poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire.

While Das and Kaur were referred to Bikaner for treatment, their son succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)