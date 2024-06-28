7-year-Old Boy Drowns In Pit Filled With Rainwater In Haryana's Nuh: Cops

Police said he jumped into the pit, which is about eight-feet deep, to take a bath (Representational)

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in the district on Friday, police said.

Javed, son of Salim, was a resident of the Pinangwan village, and the incident occurred when the boy had gone to play with his sisters and brothers at a short distance from home.

Police said he jumped into the pit, which is about eight-feet deep, to take a bath.

As he jumped, a chunk of soil also fell on him and he drowned, police said.

When Javed did not come up, his siblings ran home and informed the family who reached the spot.

The child was taken out after about an hour of effort but he had died till then, they said.

