7 UK Returnees Covid Positive In Telangana, Being Monitored For New Strain

Samples from affected returnees have been sent for tests to check for new strain (Representational)

Seven people who returned to Hyderabad in the last two weeks from the UK tested positive for coronavirus and their swab samples have been sent for screening to ascertain if they have been infected with the new variant of coronavirus detected there, a senior Telangana Health official said on Thursday.

The seven have been admitted to hospitals and are being monitored continuously, Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao said.

"We have found seven persons who returned from the UK during the past two weeks to be positive for coronavirus. Their samples were sent to CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for further tests to check if they have the new strain of the virus," Mr Rao told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, an official release from Health Minister E Rajender said so far 1,200 people have come to Telangana from or via the United Kingdom since December 12.

Seven out of 846 tested positive, it said, adding efforts are on to trace people who came in contact with them.

Amid expected approval for a COVID-19 vaccine soon, it also said arrangements were being made to vaccinate (two doses) 70 to 80 lakh people in the first phase.

