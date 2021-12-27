8-Year-Old Who Arrived From UK Is Goa's First Case Of Omicron

The government will take necessary stringent measures, Goa's Health Minister said (File)

An 8-year-old boy, who returned to Goa from UK, has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus - the state's first.

The boy had arrived at the coastal state on December 17 when he was tested for Covid as per protocol. His Omicron infection was confirmed by the virology lab in Pune, Goa Health Minister said in a tweet.

"We will take steps as per the protocol of government of India, necessary stringent measures will be taken by the government of Goa in public interest based on the advice given by the expert committee," the Health Minister said.

Goa sees a massive influx of domestic and international tourists during this time of the year. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked everyone in the tourism industry, including travellers, to stay alert during the upcoming New Year celebrations.

The state's daily Covid tally nearly tripled today from Sunday - when it logged 25 cases - as it reported 67 cases of coronavirus with no related deaths. There are currently 465 active cases in the state.