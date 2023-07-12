US Boy, 8, Leads Cops On High-Speed Chase After Stealing Car, Arrested

Police did not immediately release the child's name.

An eight-year-old boy from Alabama was arrested by police after he led them on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car on Tuesday morning. According to a report by Newsweek, the police received a robbery call and learned that a child has allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint.

The officer further said they tried to pull the stolen vehicle over shortly after but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The high-speed car soon crashed into another car. No injuries were reported in the collision.

The 8-year-old boy was charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was taken to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility, WSAZ reported. The police informed that a gun was also recovered at the scene.

A witness who told WSFA12 his name is "Snake" Knapp said: "When I realized it was a little boy, I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught, because don't want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people."

The witness also claimed the boy picked up two adults on Norman Bridge Road, adding: "I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things."

Police did not immediately release the child's name.




