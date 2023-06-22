7 People Dead In Lightning Strikes In West Bengal

At least 7 people died in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district. (Representational)

As many as seven people including three children died in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Malda, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said, "Seven persons died as a result of the heavy thunderstorms that pounded Malda."

The deceased have been identified Krishno Chowdhury (65), Ummey Kulsum (6), Debosree Mandal (27), Somit Mandal (10), Najrul SK (32), Robizon Bibi (54), and Esa Sarkar (eight).

The DM said that one was killed in Old Malda, while the remaining six people lost their lives in the Kaliachak area.

The DM also informed that a total of nine cattle were killed in the incident.

In addition, at least 12 students fell ill after being struck by lightning during school hours near Bangitola High School in Malda.

"The injured students have been admitted to Bangitola Rural Hospital and Malda Medical College Hospital for treatment," said Nitin Singhania.

He assured that the necessary assistance and support were being provided to the affected families.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)