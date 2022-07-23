7 Workers, Missing From Near Arunachal's China Border For 3 Weeks, Rescued

The police earliersaid they registered another case against the sub-contractor from Assam.

The Indian Air Force helicopters involved in the search and rescue operation have traced seven labourers from a group of 19 road construction workers from Assam who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Kurung Kumey district near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China earlier this month.

According to reports, the seven labourers were rescued on Friday in Daman near Huri, where they were working at a road construction site of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Daman circle.

The rescued labourers said they divided themselves into three different groups and went in different directions after they allegedly fled the camps at the construction site on July 5 after the contractor reportedly denied them permission to go back home to Assam to celebrate Eid al-Adha. The workers were found in a weak condition and could not speak properly.

Superintendent of Police, Kurung Kumey district told ANI, "They have been kept in a location for providing medical assistance and other needs. The district administration has also been deployed for sending necessary help and has sent medical teams."

According to ANI, one labourer had died whose body was found in Furak river in Daman circle on Monday.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district told NDTV over the telephone that a missing complaint was filed on July 13 at a local police station and since the area is extremely remote with hilly terrains and dense jungles, their search operation is on. The under-construction road is a crucial strategic border road that would lead to remote border villages from Damin circle headquarters which is about 80 km from the LAC.

The police earlier said they registered another case against the sub-contractor from Assam's Lakhimpur who allegedly brought the migrant labourers from Assam.