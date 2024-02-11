7 Killed, 40 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Odisha: Cops

Naveen Patnaik directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured

At least seven people were killed and 40 others injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha on Sunday.

In the latest accident on Sunday evening, at least two persons were killed and 25 others seriously injured when a pick-up van carrying more than 50 labourers overturned on a road in Kalahandi district.

The accident happened near Dokaripada under the jurisdiction of Golamunda police station of the district when the pick-up van was moving towards Junagarh from Daspur, a police officer said.

"The accident could have occurred due to overloading of the people," the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Golamunda police station, Swetapadma Seth, said.

The injured persons have been admitted to three different hospitals at Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Bhawanipatna, she said.

Expressing grief over the death of two persons in the mishap, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of each of the victims.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

Earlier in the day, five people were killed and 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in the state.

In the first incident, four people were killed and nine injured when a pick-up van carrying them collided head-on with a truck on NH-49 near Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district around 10.30 am.

The second accident took place near Aradi Chhak in Bhadrak district in the early hours when a vehicle carrying passengers from Puri to Balasore collided head-on with a truck killing one person and critically injuring six others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)