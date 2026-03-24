7 Empowered Groups Formed To Tackle Middle East War Impact: PM Modi In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains, and fertilisers, among others, to tackle the impact of the West Asia crisis.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, he said the war has created a serious energy crisis globally.

He also warned miscreants against taking advantage of crisis, and has asked state governments to check black marketing and hoarding.

He asserted that the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources, and efforts will continue in the coming days, while noting that necessary preparations have been made for the adequate supply of fertilisers.

"The government is working with a comprehensive strategy to address every aspect of this crisis -- be it its short-term, medium-term, or long-term implications," the Prime Minister said.

He further said the government has already constituted an inter-ministerial group, which meets regularly to assess any difficulties in import-export operations and consistently works on devising necessary solutions.

"Much like the empowered groups, comprising experts and officials, that were formed during the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle challenges across various sectors, seven such new empowered groups were constituted just yesterday.

"These groups will be tasked with taking action, guided by both immediate and long-term strategies, on critical issues, such as supply chains, petroleum and diesel, fertilisers, natural gas, and inflation. I am fully confident that through these collective efforts, we will be able to effectively navigate the prevailing circumstances," PM Modi said.

Noting that the West Asia crisis is of a unique nature, the prime minister said its solutions are being devised in a correspondingly distinct manner.

"We must confront every challenge with patience, restraint, and a calm mind," he said. Amid a constantly evolving situation, he urged citizens "to remain prepared for every challenge that may arise".

"There is a strong likelihood that the adverse repercussions of this conflict will persist for a considerable period. However, I assure the people of this nation that the government remains vigilant and proactive; it is formulating strategies with the utmost seriousness and taking every necessary decision," PM Modi said.

Stating that the welfare of the people of the nation is paramount, he said efforts must be made unitedly in tackling the crisis.

The Prime Minister also asserted that the government is making all efforts to minimise the impact of the West Asia crisis on India, while assuring farmers that it is standing with them in all situations.

All efforts are made to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers for the upcoming sowing season, he said.

Irrespective of crisis, he said, "maintaining high economic growth is our responsibility".

PM Modi said the war in West Asia is a cause of concern, and India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

India's aim is the de-escalation of the war and opening of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding that the country's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues.

If the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent, the prime minister said.

Commenting on India's efforts for energy security, he said that in the past 11 years, 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserves have been created and work on 65 lakh MT additional capacity is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)