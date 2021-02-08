7 Children Injured After School Bus Hits Truck In Haryana: Police

"Luckily, no one sustained any serious injury," the police said. (Representational)

Seven children sustained minor injuries when their school bus hit a cement-laden truck from behind while negotiating a turn in Haryana's Rewari district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Palhawas village.

The bus driver and a teacher were also injured in the accident, the official said.

"Luckily, no one sustained any serious injury," Station House Officer (SHO) of Rohrai police station Manoj Kumar said.

The bus was going towards the school in Rewari when the accident occurred, Mr Kumar said, adding that all the injured persons were taken to a hospital in the district.