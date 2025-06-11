Video: Rajasthan Influencers Distribute Beer Among Public On Ekadashi, 7 Arrested

A group of social media influencers was arrested in Rajasthan's Jaipur after a video of them distributing alcohol on road during Nirjala Ekadashi, a holy day for the Hindus, went viral. The incident sparked significant outrage, leading to swift police action.

The viral clip shows influencer Lappu Sachin aka Sachin Singh, along with six others, distributing glasses and bottles of beer to passersby on a busy Jaipur street. In one instance, an auto driver was allegedly made to drink and then drive.

The seven influencers arrested were - Sachin Singh, Pradeep Kadwasra, Vikas Verma, Abhishek Nirmal, Sunil Kumar, Aditya Mahariya, and Ankit Meghwal. Their public 'alcohol party' did not go down well with several bystanders, some of whom were visibly uncomfortable while others laughed and joined in.

The incident gained attention after a citizen alerted the Jaipur Police. "Hello Jaipur police. These boys are stopping people on the road and making them drink and drive. Fine all of them and give these boys a taste of jail's drink for a few days," he said on X.

Hello @jaipur_police ye ladke logon ko road par rok rok ke drink and drive karwa rahe hain. In sabka challan kaato aur in ladko ko thode din jail ki drink pilao

pic.twitter.com/ViSW3BSxvA — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) June 10, 2025

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Digant Anand confirmed the video was recorded on Nirjala Ekadashi, and the act was deemed offensive to religious sentiments.

During the course of interrogation, the arrested youths told the police they never intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiments and recorded the video only to gain followers on social media. They later released an apology video, holding their ears and kneeling on the ground. Some had torn or dishevelled clothes on, suggesting they may have been manhandled by the cops in custody.

Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj shared the apology clip on social media and wrote, "They were distributing beer on the streets in style for a reel. Jaipur Police taught them a lesson."

In India, distributing or consuming alcohol in public is illegal in most states. The Motor Vehicles Act (Section 185) penalises drunk driving with fines up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years. State excise laws ban unlicensed distribution of alcohol and impose strict penalties.

Many states also observe dry days during religious events like Nirjala Ekadashi.