7 Advocates Elevated As Judges Of Gujarat High Court

Seven advocates were appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court, in a fresh set of appointments to the higher judiciary announced by the law ministry on Saturday.

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of the newly appointed judges.

On October 14, seven judges, including four advocates, were appointed to three high courts.

Of these, while four judges were appointed to the Patna High Court, two were appointed to the Bombay High Court. One judge was appointed to the Allahabad High Court.

A total of 14 new judges were on Wednesday appointed to three high courts, a day after a record 17 appointments across three other high courts.

On October 11, three advocates and two judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five high court chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

In a separate development, seven judges were on October 11 transferred to different high courts.

On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

