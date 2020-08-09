64,399 Covid Cases In India In Biggest 1-Day Spike, Total Over 21,50,000

India Coronavirus Cases: More than 43,000 Covid-linked deaths have been recorded so far.

A record single-day spike of 64,399 new coronavirus patients has taken India's Covid tally past 21 lakh-mark, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that over 14.8 lakh patients have recovered so far.

This is the third consecutive day that more than 60,000 fresh COVID-19 infections have been recorded.

A total of 43,379 Covid-linked deaths have been logged so far; 861 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

With the latest surge, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 cases, which includes 6,28,747 active cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, on Saturday passed 5 lakh cases. The state has 1,47,355 active cases, the highest in the country.

