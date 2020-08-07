Over 62,000 Covid Cases In Highest 1-Day Jump; Count Crosses 2 Million

Coronavirus: India has recorded over 41,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

India's coronavirus cases passed 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. It took 21 days for the Covid count to double; the tally crossed 10 lakh cases on July 17.

A total of 41,585 Covid-linked deaths have been reported so far; 886 patients have died since yesterday.

More than 13.78 lakh patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, the government data shows; the recovery rate stood at 67.98 per cent this morning.

The positivity rate - an indicator to assess the prevalence of the disease- stood at 10.88 per cent.

The five states that reported the highest number of patients in the last 24 hours are Maharashtra (11,514), Andhra Pradesh (10,328), Karnataka (6,805), Tamil Nadu (5,684) and Uttar Pradesh (4,586).

These five states also recorded the highest number of Covid-linked deaths since yesterday. While Maharashtra reported 316 deaths, 110 patients died in Tamil Nadu, 93 patients died in Karnataka, 72 died in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh recorded 61 deaths.

With 4.79 lakh cases, Maharashtra has logged the highest number of COVID-19 patients so far. The state reported its biggest single-day jump in infections on Thursday. More than 16,000 patients have died so far.