62-Year-Old Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Maharashtra Forest

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm in Churachura beat of the Porla forest range on Wednesday when Waman Gedam, a resident of Churachura-Malguzari village, was returning with his brother Mahadev Gedam and another villager after grazing cattle.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm in Churachura beat of the Porla forest range (Representational)
Gadchiroli:

A 62-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm in Churachura beat of the Porla forest range on Wednesday when Waman Gedam, a resident of Churachura-Malguzari village, was returning with his brother Mahadev Gedam and another villager after grazing cattle.

A herd of elephants suddenly emerged from the forest, and while the other two managed to run to safety, an elephant lifted Gedam with its trunk, hurled him to the ground and trampled him, the official said.

