60 Years Of Liberation: Goa Seeks Rs 100 Crore Central Funds For Celebration

Protuguese rule ended in Goa in 1961 after almost 450 years.

The Pramod Sawant government of Goa has sought Rs 100 crore from the Centre to fund its plans for year-long celebrations to mark 60 years of the state's liberation from Portuguese rule.

"We have sought Rs 100 crore from the Centre for this programme. We are sure the Union government will release the funds," Mr Sawant told reporters today.

Chief Minister Sawant himself will head a high-level committee comprising MLAs, businessmen, freedom fighters, historians, and journalists to finalise these varied activities.

Goa was liberated from over 450 years of Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961 – over 14 years after the rest of India became independent.

The year-long activities will showcase art, culture, and journey of the state in the past 60 years, he said, adding that roadshows will be held across the state and in capital cities of other states. As a part of the initiative, a discussion will also be held on making Goa "Swayampoorna" (self-sufficient) by involving various stakeholders, Sawant said.

During the year, the state government will also felicitate Goan and non-Goan freedom fighters who had contributed in the struggle to liberate the state from the Portuguese, he added.