60 Mathura Headmasters Suspended As Probe Continues In Fake Teachers Case So far 16 people, including nine "fake" teachers, four suspected brokers, two computer operators of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari office and alleged kingpin Mahesh Sharma, who is an office clerk, have been sent to jail in this case.

In the case, 107 "fake" teachers have so far been found (Representational) Mathura: The Mathura district administration has suspended 60 headmasters of basic schools in connection with alleged fake teachers recruitment case, an official said on Sunday.



With the latest suspensions, which were effected on Saturday, the number of headmasters suspended in the case goes up to 80.



"While 20 headmasters were suspended on Thursday, 60 were suspended on Friday late evening," said Mukesh Agrawal, principal, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Mathura.



He said, in the fake teacher recruitment probe, prima facie, the suspended headmasters have been held responsible for allowing the "fake" teachers to join duty in their schools without checking their records properly.



"Also these headmasters did not give proper information to the team sent by the basic education director to check the records," he said.



So far 16 people, including nine "fake" teachers, four suspected brokers, two computer operators of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari office and alleged kingpin Mahesh Sharma, who is an office clerk of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, have been sent to jail in this case.



The then Basic Shiksha Adhikari, four Khand Shiksha Adhikari, a woman dispatch clerk have also been suspended in the ongoing probe on the recruitment of "fake" teachers, he said.



In the recruitment of 29,340 teachers, 107 "fake" teachers have so far been found to have join their duty on the basis of bogus records, Agrawal said.



