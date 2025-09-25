Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

60 Detained After Social Media Post Sparks Violence In Gujarat Village: Cops

Police have detained around 60 persons from Bahiyal village under Dehgam taluka for the clash and rioting that took place there late Wednesday night, officials said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
60 Detained After Social Media Post Sparks Violence In Gujarat Village: Cops
The situation is under control, a police official said (Representational)
  • A group damaged shops and vehicles in Gandhinagar over a social media post
  • Around 60 people from Bahiyal village were detained for rioting and clashes
  • Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged during the attack
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Ahmedabad:

A group of minority community members damaged several shops and vehicles and hurled stones at a village in Gandhinagar district following an objectionable social media post, police said on Thursday.

Police have detained around 60 persons from Bahiyal village under Dehgam taluka for the clash and rioting that took place there late Wednesday night, officials said.

Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged in the attack, they said.

"A social media post by a Hindu man on the ongoing trend 'I love Muhammad' enraged the minority community which led to the attack," Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told reporters.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday, a large group broke the shutters of a shop belonging to the person who had put up a status on WhatsApp, which enraged the minority community members. They took out goods from his shop and burnt them, he said.

"The group later hurled stones on Hindu areas. In retaliation, stones were pelted at the group from Hindu areas," the official said.

Heavy police security has been deployed and the situation has been brought under control, he said.

"Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged," Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Jain told reporters.

"We have detained 60 persons, and others involved in the violence are being identified," Jain said.

The situation is under control, the police official said without giving details of any injuries caused due to the clash.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gujarat, Gujarat News, Gujarat NEWS COPS
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com