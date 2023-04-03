6-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Hot Oil Vessel In Maharashtra, Dies

The incident took place at Lakhamapur village in Satana taluka on March 30. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl died after she fell into a big cauldron of hot oil at her father's eatery in a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Lakhamapur village in Satana taluka on March 30 and the child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, an official said.

Vaishnavi Samadhan Pawar was playing when she lost her balance and fell into the vessel filled with hot oil, he said.

The girl's father took her out and rushed her to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to Nashik city for treatment, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

