6-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Killed As Car Rams Into Bus In UP: Cops

Five people also injured as car rammed into a roadways bus, the police said. (Representational)

Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and two women injured on Tuesday when a car hit a roadways bus on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway here, police said.

The incident took place near Bishia village in the Hathigawan area at about 8.30 pm when some people were going to Mangarh ashram from Prayagraj in a car, Kunda Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Singh said.

The car rammed into a roadways bus, injuring five persons, including two women, Mr Singh said.

The victims were rushed to a hopital where three of them -- Anuj Goswami (32), Vaishnavi Goswami (25) and Gungun Goswami (6) were declared brought dead, the CO said.

The condition of two women -- Anita (40) and Twinkle (25) -- was stated to critical and they were rushed to Prayagraj for better treatment, he said.

A probe is on in the matter. Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem, the officer added.

