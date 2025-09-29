6-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Tractor In UP's Chandauli: Cops

A six-year-old boy died after being hit by a tractor in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, after the driver lost control of the vehicle when one of its tyres burst, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am in the Baburi police station area when Ritesh Giri, a resident of Dabra Kala village, was playing outside his house with other children. A wheat-laden tractor passing by suddenly suffered a tyre burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit the boy, leaving him critically injured, police said, adding that the boy succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the tractor has been taken into custody and a detailed probe is underway, Baburi police station in-charge Surya Prakash Shukla said.

