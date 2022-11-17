6 Women Army Officers Clear Defence Services Staff Exam In Major Milestone

This milestone bears testimony to the transformation of the armed forces towards gender equality

Six women officers of the Indian Army have cleared the prestigious Defence Services Staff Course and the Defence Services Technical Staff Course exams.

The exams were held in September. Out of the six officers, four will be trained for a year at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, alongside their male counterparts from all the three services.

The women officers will be trained on the operational, military intelligence, operational logistics and administrative aspects of staff appointments. The staff course gives adequate weightage while being considered for command appointments.

Among the remaining two officers, one is on the reserve list of Defence Services Technical Staff Course and one has been shortlisted for administration and logistics management course and the intelligence staff course.

More than 1,500 officers of the Indian Army appeared in the Defence Services Staff Course and the Defence Services Technical Staff Course entrance exams.

This year, for the first time, 22 women officers of the army (Army Service Corps, Army Air Defence, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Signals, Corps of Intelligence, Corps of Engineers), who have been granted permanent commission in the respective arms and services, appeared in the exam.

The officers, subsequent to passing the entrance exam, are nominated to attend the course based on merit, which includes service profile and discipline.

Out of the four women officers nominated for the DSSC, Wellington, one is the wife of an officer who has also cleared the DSSC exam, making history of being the first couple from the army to attend the course together at Wellington.

This historic milestone bears testimony to the transformation of the armed forces towards gender equality and women empowerment, the army said.