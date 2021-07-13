6 Transgenders Accused Of Castrating Boys, Running Human Racket In Assam

The police said boys belonging to financially weaker sections were taken to Delhi.

The Assam police have busted a human trafficking racket and arrested seven persons -- six of them transgenders -- who have been accused of forcibly castrating young children and selling them in Delhi.

Police said the racket was detected in Lalmati area of Guwahati and two young men, whose sex change was conducted, were rescued.

"In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the accused were involved in trafficking and forced sex change operations of the victims. Our investigation is still on and soon, further details in the incident will be unearthed," the police said.

Advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah, who also runs the Transgender Welfare Board, said she received a call from a transgender woman at a railway station, who claimed to have found one of the victims.

"The person said she had managed to escape while she was being transported to Delhi. When our transgender people rescued her, based on her inputs, the raids were conducted and two more were rescued," said Ms Baruah.

The police said boys belonging to financially weaker sections were taken to Delhi. They were lured with better job opportunities and then forcible castrated.

After the surgery, they were inducted into begging and prostitution rackets and later sent back to Assam to work in the profession.

One of the accused, Pinky, is purported to be the mastermind of the racket and has been accused of taking a commission from the victims once they started earning.

Two cases have been registered against the accused in the women's police station at Pan Bazar.

Police further said they are now coordinating with the Delhi Police to bust the racket at the national capital.