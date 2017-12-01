6-Seater Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Maharashtra, 2 Injured

Two persons on board a six-seater aircraft were injured as it made an emergency landing in a field in Dhule district of north Maharashtra tonight, police said.The aircraft, belonging to the Dhule Flying Club, landed in the field near Datarli village around 8 pm, police said.The aircraft developed a technical snag and the pilot alerted authorities before the emergency landing, he said."There was a possibility of the aircraft crashing on Datarli village, so the pilot J P Sharma made an emergency landing in the field," M Ramkumar, Superintendent of Police, Dhule, told PTI."Our teams have reached the spot. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital," he said.