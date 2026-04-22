6 Pakistanis Get 20-Year Jail Term In Rs 384-Crore Heroin Bust

A special court in Gujarat's Bhuj has sentenced six Pakistani nationals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case involving the attempted smuggling of heroin worth around Rs 384.68 crore into Indian waters.

The judgment, delivered on Friday, brings to a close a high-profile case dating back to December 20, 2021, when the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard carried out a joint mid-sea operation.

Acting on specific intelligence provided by Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhavesh Rozia, authorities intercepted a suspicious vessel about 35 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast.

During a search of the boat, officials recovered 76.936 kg of heroin concealed in five large bags. The six individuals on board, all residents of Karachi in Pakistan, were arrested on the spot.

The investigation was led by ATS Police Sub-Inspector RR Rathore, based on a complaint filed by Police Inspector MC Nayak. The accused were charged under multiple provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Sections 8(c), 22(c), 25 and 29.

During the trial at the Sixth Additional Sessions and Special NDPS Court, the prosecution presented 203 documentary exhibits and examined 13 key witnesses. Arguments were led by the Chief District Public Prosecutor.

The court found all six accused guilty and sentenced each of them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. They have also been fined Rs 2 lakh each.

The convicted individuals are Mohamed Imran Mohammad Tariq Vagher (31), Danish Mohammad Hussain Kachhi Vagher (24), Sagar Mohammad Kachhi Vagher (23), Ismail Ibrahim Badala (75), Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Hussain Yakublala Kungra (24), and Ashfaq Mohammad Ishaq Vagher (26).

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