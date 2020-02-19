Ivestigators Arrest Man In Amritsar In 194-Kg Heroin Smuggling Case

Harnit Singh, running a currency exchange, arrested by anti-drug Special Task Force (Representational)

A money exchanger in Amritsar was arrested for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from one of the accused in a 194-kg heroin haul case, Punjab police said today.

Harnit Singh alias Honey, who is running a currency exchange office at Landa Bazaar, has been arrested, said a police official of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

According to investigations conducted by the Special Task Force, Harnit was allegedly given Rs 75 lakh as drug money by an accused Ankush Kapoor who had been arrested in the 194-kg drug seizure case.

"After receiving money from Ankush, Harnit transferred Rs 75 lakh, which was part of drug money, to some people last month. We are trying to find out who Harnit gave this money to," the police official, who is part of the investigation in the case, said.

"Investigations are underway," the official said while adding that Harnit has been booked under relevant sections of the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On January 31, the Special Task Force of Punjab police had seized 194 kg heroin and other contraband from a rented house in Akash avenue in Sultanwind village of Amritsar district after the arrest of six persons, including an Afghanistan national and a woman.

In addition to heroin, 38 kg dextromethorphan, 25 kg caffeine powder probably used to cut and mix the heroin and six drums of chemical composition weighing 207 kg were also recovered from an illicit laboratory inside the house.

Simranjit Sindh Sandhu, a proclaimed offender, and Ankush Kapoor, a cloth merchant, were the alleged kingpin of the drug racket busted by the STF.

Earlier this month, the STF had seized three kg heroin from the residence of Ankush.

